RED BANK: DAY CARE KEEPS ON TRUCKIN’

Monmouth Day Care’s annual Touch-a-Truck fundraiser returns this Saturday to the borough middle school. (Photos by Susan Ericson. Click to enlarge.)

From the neighbor’s house to the White House, there’s no denying that big rig trucks, emergency equipment and other heavy-duty machines hold a special appeal for kids of all ages — and when the opportunity presents itself to climb into the driver’s seat, it’s a rare treat indeed.

Ask the staff of Red Bank’s Monmouth Day Care Center and they’ll surely agree that the safely supervised combination of kids and trucks is a winning formula — and when the Touch-a-Truck event returns to the parking lot of Red Bank Middle School this Saturday morning, it will mark the eighth annual appearance of a successful FUNraising vehicle that’s well worth waiting for.

Sponsored by ACA Computers, and presented “rain or shine” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the benefit for borough-based MDCC and its well-regarded early childhood programs encourages kids to get up-close and hands-on with an array of ambulances, fire engines, military equipment, limousines, dump trucks and other construction rigs — all in a carefully controlled environment, with owners and operators on hand to explain the jobs done by these hard-working kings of the road.

As in past editions, food vendors will be on site, 50-50 raffle tickets will be available for sale, and the event will also boast a variety of craft vendors, games (activity tickets required) and live music.

General admission tickets are $20 for a family of up to four if purchased in advance. Take it here for advance tickets and additional information on sponsorship levels, or call (732)741-4313 — and bring a nonperishable food item for another hard-working Red Bank nonprofit, Lunch Break.