LITTLE SILVER: WIRING BLAMED IN ATTIC FIRE

Volunteer firefighters in Little Silver quickly extinguished a fire in the attic of a home Sunday evening, Chief Nick Hubbard Jr. said Monday.

Emergency responders found black smoke emanating from the attic when they arrived on the scene at 13 Alden Terrace following the 5 p.m. alarm, he said.

Firefighters had the blaze out within 10 minutes, he said. The cause was faulty wiring in a ceiling air purification system, Hubbard said.

The home, which tax records indicate is owned by Andrew and Assunta Karr, was otherwise undamaged, he said.

The Sea Bright-Rumson join Rapid Intervention Team also responded, as did Shrewsbury’s volunteer fire squad, which sent an engine, Hubbard said.