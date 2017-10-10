RED BANK: A BREAK IN THE HUMIDITY

Another warm day is expected Tuesday, with temperatures on the Greater Red Bank Green peaking at about 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But drier air should make it more comfortable than its been the last two days, and sunshine will be back, for a day at least. (Click to enlarge.)

Here’s the extended forecast:

Today

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.