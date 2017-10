Volunteer firefighters from Little Silver and Rumson and Ocean joined their counterparts in Sea Bright for training in the use of a jet siphon Saturday morning.

The equipment enables firefighters to draw from a body of water. A little added pressure turned the flow from the hoses into pretty arcs over the Shrewsbury River at Imbrie Place. (Photos by Sea Bright Fire Rescue, above, and Bill Bergin, right. Click to enlarge.)