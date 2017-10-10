RED BANK: COUNCIL CANDIDATES TO FACE OFF

Continuing a tradition now in its 21st year, the candidates on November’s ballot for two three-year terms on the Red Bank council are scheduled to face off and answer audience questions Monday night.

Hosted by the West Side Community Group and moderated by group president Amy Goldsmith, above, this year’s edition features all four candidates, who have confirmed their attendance, the WSCG says.

On the ballot are incumbent Democrat Ed Zipprich and his running mate, board of education member Michael Ballard; and incumbent Republican Linda Schwabenbauer and her running mate, Dana McArthur.

The event is slated for 7 to 9 p.m. at River Street Commons (the former River Street School) at 49 Catherine Street. Parking in the lot is for building residents only, so all others must use street parking. Coffee, tea and cookies are provided free to attendees. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)