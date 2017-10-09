RED BANK: ZONING MAP UP FOR ADOPTION

It’s Columbus Day, so… here’s a map.

Up for adoption by the Red Bank council at its semimonthly meeting Wednesday night, the map reflects “certain redevelopment and housing overlay areas that have been approved since the Borough’s Zoning Map was last revised February 4, 2010,” according to the accompanying ordinance.

The map “does not include any new zoning changes,” borough Attorney Greg Cannon said at the council’s September 13 session. “It’s simply the memorialization of anything that’s been passed since 2010, re-memorialized in the borough code so anyone can go online and see what the zoning is.”

Here’s the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. (Click to enlarge.)