RED BANK: ENJOY THE SHOW, WEAR YOUR PJ’S

Leave the first-nighting formalwear at home — and feel free to attend in your finest PJs, footed onesies and “sleeping pants” — when Two River Theater presents six public performances of Skeletons: A Day of the Dead Bedtime Story beginning this Thursday, October 12. A production of New York’s Teatro SEA company, it’s the latest in a series of family-friendly events imported to Red Bank from some of North America’s finest purveyors of theater experiences for young audiences — and despite the name, it’s a show that’s far more fanciful than frightening.

Hosted inside the Two River building’s “black box” Marion G. Huber Theater — and performed using an easy-to-grasp mix of English and Spanish — the touring presentation tells the tale of Jimmy, a child who very much misses his recently departed grandfather. As the Mexican Dia de los Muertos celebration approaches, Jimmy’s abuelo returns to this world to invite the young boy on a lighthearted adventure between worlds.

While Skeletons is recommended for ages 7 and up, it’s not necessarily to be fluent in both Español and Ingles — and that invitation to enjoy the show in your pajamas is very much sincere. Performances are at 4 p.m. on October 12, 13, 14 and 15, as well as at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (there are also a pair of 10 a.m. Student Matinee performances for school groups on Thursday and Friday).

The 1 p.m. show on October 14 is a “relaxed performance” adjusted for people with autism spectrum disorders or other sensitivity issues and special needs — while the closing performance on October 15 is a “Dia de la Familia” event that extends a special invitation to local family-group attendees, with free activities , face painting and refreshments preceding the show at 3 p.m.

All performances feature a followup Q&A session with the cast members, and tickets ($20 adults; $15 kids 12 and under) can be reserved right here.