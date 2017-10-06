RED BANK: NEW BOUTIQUE OPENS ON BROAD

Maria Elizabeth Diaco in her new Broad Street boutique, the Haute Maven. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A long vacancy in the heart of downtown Red Bank ended with the opening of a new women’s clothing boutique this week.

redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn also has an update on the long-awaited conversion of the Anderson Building, which has been vacant for more than three decades.

Permits have been issued for the Anderson Building, future home to a Sickles store. Below, Diaco shows off the “selfie mirror” in her new boutique. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• Maria Elizabeth Diaco, a self-described lifelong fashion lover who grew up in Middletown and now lives in Rumson, has opened the Haute Maven at 18 Broad Street.

She describes the boutique’s offerings as “chic clothes you can wear everyday,” including the brands Mr. Mittens, Designers Remix and Norma Kamali.

The boutique features a full-length “selfie mirror” that enables shoppers to select, with hand swipes in the air, different articles of clothing to try on, virtually. The device superimposes the item on the image of the customer, and can be used to take snaps and email them.

The opening ends a three-year vacancy in the 2,500-square-foot space that began with the 2014 closing of If the Shoe Fits, a footwear store. Plans by building owner Ralph Notaro to create a restaurant in the space didn’t pan out.