RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of September, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 09/02/17 it was reported that all four tires of a vehicle were slashed in the area of Locust Ave. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/04/17 responding to an alarm at a vacant building in the area of W Front St, it was observed that the front door was ajar and the wood frame partially splintered. Estimated value to replace the door is $800.00. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/09/17 it was reported in the area of Locust Ave that a fence and brick work at a residence, possible by a vehicle, was damaged. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Theft: On 09/11/17, in the area of Newman Springs Rd it was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into and $20.00 and loose change was missing from the console. Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/11/17 it was reported that a hotel room was damaged in the area of Bodman Pl. There were multiple holes in the walls, damage to a TV cabinet and a broken coffee maker. The estimated damages are between $1500.00- $2000.00. Ptl. Gary Watson, Jr.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/11/17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a front steel door to a building was damaged and pulled from the hinges. The cost of the damage has not yet been determined. Sgt. David Hicks.

Theft: On 09/18/17 it was reported in the area of W Sunset Ave an exterior AC/heating unit was taken from the property causing damage to a fence and taken in a White Truck. The accused is described as a black male over 35 years of age, tall and thick build with a bald head or short hair. The driver of the truck is described as a Hispanic female with thin build and long black hair approximately 20-30 years of age. The AC unit is described as a gray/black in color Trane unit worth approximately $3000.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 09/18/17 it was reported that two vehicles were broken into in the area of West St. Both vehicles were unlocked. One vehicle appeared to be ransacked and the center console and glove box were open. A white auxiliary cord was taken and a black cell phone was found on the front seat. Missing from the second vehicle was a black Target cloth bag worth $10.00 and a NJ driver’s license, several Credit Cards, and Calvin Klein prescription sunglasses worth $400.00. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 09/18/17 in the area of Manor Dr it was reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into. Missing was a brown Lucky bag valued at $25.00 along with several Credit Cards, check book, vehicle registration, insurance cards and a flash drive valued at $18.00. Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Theft: On 09/20/17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a metal porch dining table with glass and four green and white striped chairs were taken from the front of a business. The table and chairs are valued at $175.00. Ptl. Milton Gray.

Theft: On 09/22/17 in the area of Central Ave it was reported a theft from a vehicle towed from a Motor Vehicle Accident occurred. A Garmin GPS valued at $100.00 and red Maxi scan OBD II Code reader valued at $25.00, $15.00 worth of loose coins and a gray colored gym bag containing several Martial Arts gear valued at approximately $500.00 were taken from the vehicle. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Criminal Mischief: On 09/25/17 a Canopy outside of a building in the area of E Front St. was found to be bent and ripped. The damages are estimated to be approximately $500.00. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 09/30/17 it was reported a Gold Apple I Phone valued at $400.00 was taken from an unattended purse inside of a business in the area of Monmouth St. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto

ARRESTS

Richard Yencarelli, age 50 of Long Branch was arrested on 09/01/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Douglas Lee Tindal, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/17 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Evan Lloyd, age 22 of Little Silver was arrested on 09/02/17 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Colleen Healey, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/03/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jake Perez, age 30 of Oakhurst was arrested on 09/04/17 in the area of Leroy Pl for DWI by Ptl. George Travostino.

Gary Frattalone, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Rashaan Sims, age 33 of New York, NY was arrested on09/04/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

James Fleming, age 24 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 09/04/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of CDS and Under the influence of CDS and DWI Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Justin Caputo, age 26 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 09/05/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Shannel Barbour, age 33 of Neptune was arrested on 09/05/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Mark Degenito, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/05/17 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Leilani Durham, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/09/17 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Vaughn Brown, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/09/17 in the area of Broad St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Theodore Knowles, age 30 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 09/09/17 in the area of Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Shawn Trapp, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/11/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

William Francis, age 50 of Fair haven was arrested on 09/13/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Tarique Holmes, age 26 of Jersey City was arrested on 09/13/17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kevin Smith, age 39 of Fair Haven was arrested on 09-14-17 in the area of Harding Rd for Assault by Auto by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Deion Martin, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Joseph Simone, age 23 of Lincroft was arrested on 09/16/17 in the area of Boat Club Ct for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Zachary Haupt, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Fiodar Kukharau, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/16/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Paul Strong, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/17/17 in the area of South St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Christian Miller, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/18/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Darryl Joshua, age 40 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/19/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Bradford Dickerson, age 32 of N. Plainfield was arrested on 09/19/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Joseph Petrosino, age 41 of South Amboy was arrested on 09/21/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Operating While Suspended on DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Talia Pelle, age 28 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/22/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Donna Brown, age 35 of Neptune was arrested on 09/23/17 in the area of Arthur Pl for Burglary, Theft, Possession of CDS, Drug Paraphernalia and Prescription Drugs by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Alison Slick, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/23/17 in the area of Arthur Pl for Burglary, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of CDS and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Garret Falco.

Travis Ally, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/24/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Forgione Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Mechanic St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Michael Klose, age 44 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Daystar McMillan, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Washington St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Tim Jackson, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Washington St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Noah Isenmann, age 18 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Washington St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael Veny, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Washington St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kyla Jessica Robinson, age 20 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 09/25/17 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Ruth Ciprian, age 29 of Belleville was arrested on 09/26/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Laura Fiorillo, age 24 of Manalapan was arrested on 09/26/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Hubert Cutolo, age 43 of Cream Ridge was arrested on 09/27/17 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

William Jones, age 64 of Neptune was arrested on 09/28/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Louis Ritter, age 23 of Hazlet was arrested on 09/28/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Plt. Sean Hauschildt.

Pierre Gadson, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/28/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Jeffrey Fromm, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/29/17 in the area of Globe Ct for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Jaime Burulia, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/29/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.