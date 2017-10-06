SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 23 to September 29, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Burglary in the area of Silverbrook Road on 9/23/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained entry to residence and removed property. Ptl. Angel Marrero and Det. Sgt. James Ramsey investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Thornbrook Drive on 9/25/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed purse from unlocked vehicle. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

ARRESTS

David C. Bender, male age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 9/27/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Jose Guzman, male age 39 of Long Branch was arrested on 9/27/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.