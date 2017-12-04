RUMSON: POLICE BLOTTER
Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for October and November, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.
10/3/17 – Scott Adams, 35, of Atlantic Highlands was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court in the area of Rumson Road and Oakes Road.
10/6/17 – Gregory Gebeline, 25, of Swedesboro was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Possession of CDS and Possession of Paraphernalia.
10/7/17 – Shawn Gutleber, 26, of Little Silver was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court at Bingham Avenue and Bingham Hill Circle.
10/9/17 – Rudolph Kastner, 53, of Highlands was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court.
10/20/17 – Kelvin Gonzalez, 25, of Red Bank was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for Contempt of Court in the area of Rumson Road and Riverside Drive.
10/28/17 – Catherine Guba, 58, of Fair Haven was arrested by Ptl. Richard Torres for DUI in the area of W. River Road and Bingham Avenue.
11/1/17 – A 17 year old female, from Middletown was arrested by Ptl. Cody Lovgren for DUI and Possession of CDS in the area of Waterman Avenue.
11/4/17 – Kevin Branin, 40, of Millstone was arrested by Ptl. Cody Lovgren for DUI in the area of Ridge Road and E. River Road.
11/4/17 – Suzanne Daniel, 57, of Little Silver was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for DUI in the area of Ridge Road and Meadowridge Park.
11/21/17 – Dillon Rahim, 19, of Red Bank was arrested by Ptl. Daniel Campanella for DUI and Eluding on Osprey Lane.
11/29/17 – Candace Read, 38, of Belford was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Shoplifting in the area of W. River Road and Washington Street.
Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.