FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of January, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

1-11-18- Report of vandalism at the Two River Authority substation off of Chestnut Street. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the report.

1-19-18- Christian Villalba, 24, Elizabeth was arrested for contempt subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject posted bail and was released pending a court appearance. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

1-28-18- Derry J. Quigley, 25, Fair Haven was placed under arrest for contempt subsequent to a motor vehicle stop.  Subject posted bail and was released. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-28-18- James J. Marotta, 56, Union Beach was placed under arrest for DWI following a motor vehicle stop.  Subject received summons for DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to maintain lane and obstructed view. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

Posted on February 7, 2018