FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of January, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

1-11-18- Report of vandalism at the Two River Authority substation off of Chestnut Street. Ptl. Christian Hostrup took the report.

1-19-18- Christian Villalba, 24, Elizabeth was arrested for contempt subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject posted bail and was released pending a court appearance. Ptl. Christian Hostrup was the arresting Officer.

1-28-18- Derry J. Quigley, 25, Fair Haven was placed under arrest for contempt subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject posted bail and was released. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

1-28-18- James J. Marotta, 56, Union Beach was placed under arrest for DWI following a motor vehicle stop. Subject received summons for DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to maintain lane and obstructed view. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance.

