RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of January 16 to January 31, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 01/18/18 in the area of Marine Park it was reported that two white lighthouse power/ water stations were broken and thrown into the water. Also two gray plastic borough garbage cans were also thrown into the water and two swastikas were drawn on top of the snow and ice in the water. Each power station is valued at $8000.00 each and the garbage cans are valued at approximately $30.00 each. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 01/20/18 in the area of Catherine St it was reported a parked vehicle was broken into and a pair of sunglasses were stolen. The glasses are described as blue in color and valued at $200.00. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/22/18 in the area of Evergreen Terrace it was reported a parked vehicle front passenger side window and side view mirror were broken. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/22/18 in the area of Marine Park it was reported a boat basin was kicked over and broken. The boat basin is worth approximately $8000.00. Sleo Tony Ardon.

Criminal Mischief: On 01/22/18 in the area of Wharf Ave it was reported there was graffiti in white ink written in the men’s bathroom in Marine Park. Sleo Tony Ardon.

Theft: On 01/26/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl it was reported a license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theft: On 01/30/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave it was reported two bikes were stolen. One a blue and black in color mountain bike and a black mountain bike both valued at $50.00 each. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

ARRESTS

Roberto Martinez-Pastor, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/16/18 in the area of South Pearl St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Robert Frost, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/16/18 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Raul Velez, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Christopher Bonsignore, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jesus Narvaez, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/18 in the area of E Sunset Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Kaitlin Mahan, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 01/17/18 in the area of Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Anthony Preza, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kevein K. Brinson, age 40, homeless was arrested on 01/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Ruben Miguel-Martinez, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/19/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Alma Ayala-Aguerrin, age 37 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/19/18 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Andrew Fagone, age 18 of Staten Island was arrested on 01/20/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Trey Fenner, age 24 of Neptune was arrested on 01/22/18 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Daniel Ricker, age 29 of Holmdel was arrested on 01/22/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Jorge Olivares-Jimenez, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/23/18 in the area of Maple Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Eleazar Aguirre-Salazar, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/23/18 in the area of Locust Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Markies Wells, age 32 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/23/18 in the area of W Westside Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Gerald Dekle, age 30 of Freehold was arrested on 01/24/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Max Kutzin, age 27 of Little Silver was arrested on 01/24/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief by Det. James DePonte.

Robert Scott, age 67 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/24/18 in the area of S. Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Markies Wells, age 32 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sleo Tony Ardon.

Maria Borges, age 23 of Elizabeth was arrested on 01/25/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jonathan Roche, age 30 of Avenel was arrested on 01/25/18 in the area of W Front St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Kerry Sheehan, age 39 Matawan was arrested on 01/25/18 in the area of W Westside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Daystar McMillan, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/26/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Virginia Cerciello, age 52 of Colts Neck was arrested on 01/26/18 in the area of Rector Pl for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Rebecca Hurl, age 24 of Belford was arrested on 01/27/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Plt. Darren M. McConnell.

Christopher Esposito, age 35 of Oceanport was arrested on 01/27/18 in the area of Chestnut St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Luiz Franca-Goncalves, age 28 of Hillside was arrested on 01/28/18 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Andrew Markoff, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/28/18 in the area of Broad St for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Alise Dukes, age 50 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/28/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Jill Peters, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/29/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Nigel Fitzgerald, age 22 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/29/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jose Siguencia, age 22 of Newark was arrested on 01/30/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Rodney Shepperson, age 50 of Neptune was arrested on 01/30/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Pierre Gadson, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/30/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Antonio Margarito, age 21 of Newark was arrested on 01/30/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.