RED BANK: RAIN, THEN SNOW IN FORECAST

After a cloudy morning and early afternoon, with temperatures peaking in the low 40s, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for rain mixing with snow Monday night, according to the National Weather Service .

How much?The rain will turn to all snow after 1 a.m., leaving one to three inches by morning, with a chance of another inch by noon Tuesday, the NWS says.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Today A chance of rain after 2pm, mixing with snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 6 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1am. Low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 16 mph.

Wednesday Scattered snow showers before 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.