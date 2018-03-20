RED BANK: SPRING ARRIVES AS WINTER STORM

Spring begins Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., and while a forsythia bud on River Road in Fair Haven seemed ready to proclaim the new season Monday, a brewing storm threatened to dump a foot of more of heavy, wet snow on the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a day of mixed snow and sleet Tuesday, things get messy and downright dangerous early Wednesday as the snow comes down fast, wet and heavy, accompanied by strong winds, the National Weather Service warned Tuesday morning.

The fourth coastal storm to hit the region this month will bring “very hazardous driving conditions” along with the possibility of tree damage and power outages, the NWS said. The bulk of the snow accumulation, which could total 14 inches here, is expected during the daytime Wednesday, with the highest rates of up to three inches per hour.

Here’s the extended NWS forecast:

Tuesday A chance of snow before 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night Rain before 4am, then rain, snow, and sleet. Low around 32. Breezy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. High near 35. Windy, with a north wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Wednesday Night Snow, mainly before 4am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 31. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.