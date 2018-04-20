RED BANK: GLOBAL MUSIC SPICES FOOD FEST

Metalachi is scheduled to end its current East Coast tour in Red Bank Sunday. (Photo by Dave Burke. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Metalachi, billing itself as ‘the World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band,’ is scheduled to help spice up the Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Fest Sunday.

The band’s sonic and visual mashup adds a new dimension to the event, slated to take place under sunny skies in the borough’s White Street parking lot.

As usual, dozens of restaurants and carnival food purveyors will offer their culinary creations at the festival. Below, the music schedule. (Click to enlarge.)

“Have you seen their videos?” asks event organizer Ruthanne Harrison, of Really Unbelievable Events, which pulls together the festival in coordination with Red Bank RiverCenter, adding that the band was “great” on ‘America’s Got Talent‘ in 2015.

Harrison said she caught band’s live act in Asbury Park and was determined to land it to for the globally-themed festival, which also features servings of Calypso, (Verdict); British pop and blues (the Weeklings and Remember Jones, with a Joe Cocker tribute); a German oompah band, Scottish-flavored bagpipery, traditional Irish, Italian minstrels and “all-American” pop and rock in the form of east stage closer the Nerds and festival capper Colossal Street Jam.

Metalachi swings into town to close out its current East Coast tour after a night-before show in Washington DC, and is scheduled to take the west stage at 4 p.m.

As with past editions of the event, Red Bank restaurants will be heavily represented at the festival, which offers beer and wine for sale.

The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Admission costs $5, with kids under age 10 getting in for free. The weather forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures peaking at about 57 degrees.