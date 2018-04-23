RED BANK: FEST BRINGS TASTES OF SPRING

The on-again, off-again start to Spring 2018 felt gloriously on again as thousands of food and music fans packed the Red Bank International Beer, Wine & Food Fest Sunday.

Jim Scavone, executive director of event host Red Bank RiverCenter, told redbankgreen that the event, held under cloudless skies with temperatures cracking 60 degrees, was packed within 15 minutes of its noontime start, with attendance levels holding steady over the course of the next seven hours.

Monday’s weather outlook is for more of the same, according to the National Weather Service: ample sunshine and a high of about 60 degrees, though the on-again, off-again isn’t quite over. Here’s the forecast through the coming week: (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Night