RED BANK: FEST BRINGS TASTES OF SPRING

The on-again, off-again start to Spring 2018 felt gloriously on again as thousands of food and music fans packed the Red Bank International Beer, Wine & Food Fest Sunday.

Jim Scavone, executive director of event host Red Bank RiverCenter, told redbankgreen that the event, held under cloudless skies with temperatures cracking 60 degrees, was packed within 15 minutes of its noontime start, with attendance levels holding steady over the course of the next seven hours.

Monday’s weather outlook is for more of the same, according to the National Weather Service: ample sunshine and a high of about 60 degrees, though the on-again, off-again isn’t quite over. Here’s the forecast through the coming week:  (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday
A chance of rain after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain, mainly after 8pm. Patchy fog. Low around 48. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Rain. Patchy fog before 2pm. High near 60. East wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday
A chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

 

