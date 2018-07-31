SHREWSBURY: SKILLS CENTER IN THE WORKS

A long-vacant former real estate office in Shrewsbury is getting a sprucing up. What’s Going On Here? Read on…

The building — at 648 Broad Street, at the corner of Queen Anne Drive — has been leased to Red Bank-based Lunch Break, the 35-year-old food supplier to the needy.

But the organization is much more than a soup kitchen, or even a provider of clothing, executive director Gwen Love told the borough planning board in January: its mission is also to impart “life skills” for those who need them, she said.

To help clients find and hold onto jobs, Lunch Break’s new Life Skills Center will offer skills assessment, résumé building, job search assistance, mock interviews and basic computer skills, Love said. No food will be served, and consultations are one-on-one and by appointment only, she the board; related classroom services are offered at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.

The conversion of the 1,500-square-foot building involves interior renovations and some sprucing up of the parking lot.

A Lunch Break spokeswoman said the center is expected to open in November. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)