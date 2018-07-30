FAIR HAVEN: VIDEO LEADS TO ARREST

Fair Haven police arrested a Keansburg man on car-burglary charges after a surveillance video caught him trying to sell a stolen item, borough police Chief Joe McGovern reported Monday.

Milo Rainey, 39, is suspected of having entered three vehicles in the area of Harding and Harvard roads on the night of July 9 and 10, McGovern said in a press release.

In the suspect’s haul were a purse and electronic items, he said.

“An investigation revealed surveillance video of a man attempting to sell one of the items at a business in Asbury Park,” McGovern said. With the assistance of other police agencies, the suspect was identified as Rainey.

Rainey, who was arrested and charged with similar crimes in Middletown, was in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution on July 17 when he was charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of theft, said Detective Jeff Jarvis.

Rainey is currently incarcerated in New Jersey State Prison CRAF in Trenton because the arrest constituted a parole violation, Jarvis said.