RED BANK: THIS WEEK’S WEATHER OUTLOOK

A new workweek dawns on the Greater Red Bank Green, as seen from a lofty perch above our beatiful Navesink River Monday morning.

Weatherwise, we’re in for partly sunny skies and a high temperature of about 81 degrees Monday, with a 30-percent chance of rain.

Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week and beyond from the National Weather Service.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.