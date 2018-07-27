FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the months of May and June, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

5-18: Michael P. Fish. 27, Middletown was arrested after a warrant was discovered during a traffic stop for his arrest. Subject was released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Eric Patton was the arresting Officer.

5-23: Lisa K. Edwards. 46, Red Bank was arrested after a warrant was discovered during a traffic stop for his arrest. Subject was released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Brooks Robinson was the arresting Officer.

5-30: Patrick L. Berry 20, Hazlet was arrested after a warrant was discovered during a traffic stop for his arrest. Subject was released after posting full cash bail. Ptl. Dwayne Reevey was the arresting Officer.

06-3: Pierro M. Cocurellocafolla, Red Bank was arrested after a warrant was discovered during a traffic stop for his arrest. Subject was released after posting full cash bail. S/O Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

06-12: A Hance Road resident reported that an unknown subject attempted to steal her identity, forwarding her SSA payments to a different Bank Account. Ptl. Eric Patton took the report.

06-13: A McCarter Ave resident reported vandalism to her vehicle after finding two tires slashed. Ptl. John Koetzner took the report.

06-25: Giuseppie Bartolomeo, 37, North Middletown was arrested after a warrant for his arrest was located subsequent to a motor vehicle stop. Subject was later released after posting full cash bail. Sgt. Stephen Schneider was the arresting Officer.

06-29: Scott W. Taylor, 45, Waretown was charged criminally with Assault by Auto. Mr. Taylor received traffic summonses for leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to report an accident with injury. Subject was later released pending a Fair Haven Court Appearance. Ptl. Eric Patton was the arresting Officer.

06-30: A Grange Ave resident reported that an unknown subject made fraudulent transactions on his Credit Card. S/O Patrick Anderson took the fraud report.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.