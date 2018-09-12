RED BANK: FOG AND FLORENCE

Dense fog blanketed the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green early Wednesday and will linger through the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Roadway visibility will be less than a quarter-mile in places, so “slow down… use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS says in an advisory.

Meanwhile, meteorologists and public safety officials are monitoring Hurricane Florence, which is expected to pound the Carolinas and Virginia in coming days, though the impact on New Jersey is now expected to be limited, NJ.com reports.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Wednesday

Areas of drizzle before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday A chance of drizzle before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 2pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of rain after 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.