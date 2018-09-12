RED BANK: CYCLIST HIT ON MAPLE AVENUE

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank man was hospitalized after he steered his bike into the path of a motor vehicle and was struck Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Roberto Olivares-Jimenez, 39, was riding his bike northbound on Maple Avenue near the Atlantic Club at 10:29 p.m. when he “turned left from the shoulder of the roadway directly into the path of a vehicle,” also headed northbound, police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

Olivares-Jimenez hit the windshield of the vehicle with his head and shoulder, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, McConnell said. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was reported to be in stable condition Wednesday.

No charges were filed agains the motorist, Tyler Tavares, 20, of Middletown, said McConnell. Patrolman Gary Watson is the investigating officer.