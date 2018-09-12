RED BANK: PAIR NABBED FOR STOLEN CAR

By JOHN T. WARD

A noise complaint in Red Bank Tuesday night led to the arrest of two New York men in connection with a stolen car found running nearby, police reported Wednesday.

According to Chief Darren McConnell, patrols responding to a 10:20 p.m. report of loud talking or arguing encountered the pair near the vehicle on Wallace Street near Spring Street.

The vehicle, a 2017 Nissan, was found to be stolen in New York City. A subsequent investigation revealed that the two subjects arrived at the location in the vehicle, McConnell said.

Remy Batista, 22, of Queens, and Josabad Figueroa, 30, of Woodhaven, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension. They were taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, McConnell said.

Patrolwoman Kristin Altimari and Patrolman Jhonathan Quispe handled the investigation.