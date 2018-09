No injuries were reported after a car crashed through the facade of the Luxe Nail Salon on North Bridge Avenue in Red Bank at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

The storefront sustained heavy damage, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued to the driver, identified as Dorothy Busch, 72, of the River Plaza section of Middletown. (Click to enlarge.)