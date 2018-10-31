RED BANK: PAIR CHARGED IN COP ASSAULT

Two Red Bank residents were charged with assaulting cops during an incident that also left a child injured Monday night, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

The officers, responding to a call about a disturbance at a residence on Newman Springs Road at about 7 p.m., found that a child had been struck in the head with an unknown object, McConnell said.

Police have not yet determined how the injury occurred or who may have been responsible, he said. The child was treated and released from Riverview Medical Center for unspecified injuries, he said.

In response to the ongoing disturbance, cops attempted to take Luchretia Jackson, 32 years old, into custody, McConnell said. But her partner, Lamar Hicks, 33, physically intervened by jumping on the back of one of the officers, he said.

In addition, McConnell said, Jackson bit an officer while she was being place in a patrol vehicle.

Jackson and Hicks charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstructing the administration of law, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The pair were committed to the Monmouth County Jail awaiting a detention hearing, McConnell said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries but did not require treatment, he said.