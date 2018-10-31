RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank woman suffered a minor injury when she was struck by a minivan while crossing Bridge Avenue in Red Bank on foot Tuesday night, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

Gloria Peregrina-Garcia, 38, was in the crosswalk at Catherine Street and crossing Bridge Avenue eastbound at 8:20 p.m. when she was struck, McConnell said.

The vehicle, a Dodge Caravan operated by Robert Anderson, 68, of Atlantic Highlands, was traveling northbound on Bridge Avenue at the time, he said.

Peregrina-Garcia was transported to Riverview Medical Center for treatment, and Anderson was issued a summons for failure to yield to a pedestrian, McConnell said.

The chief’s son, Patrolman Darren M. McConnell, investigated.

