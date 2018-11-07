LITTLE SILVER: McNALLY, SMITH WIN SEATS

An incumbent and his running mate held off two challengers in Little Silver voting. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Incumbent AJ McNally and Republican ticketmate Christian Smith scored clear victories over two Democratic candidates for Little Silver borough council Tuesday.

According to unofficial tallies posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk, McNally collected 29 percent of the 6,359 votes cast, and Smith, who currently serves as board of education president, reached nearly 28 percent.

Democrats Laura Clark and Stephanie Keenan each drew about 21.5 percent, according to the county.