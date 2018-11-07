SHREWSBURY: ANDERSON LEADS GOP SWEEP

Concluding his third campaign in three years, Councilman Erik Anderson was elected Shrewsbury’s mayor Tuesday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Republican Councilman Erik Anderson outpolled his Democratic opponent in Shrewsbury’s race to succeed retiring Mayor Don Burden, according to results tallied by the Monmouth County Clerk Tuesday.

Likewise, two Republican incumbents held onto their council seats.

Anderson, an attorney, won his third election in three years by defeating David Dragonetti, garnering nearly 58 percent of the 2,064 votes cast in the mayor’s race, the clerk’s office reported in an unofficial tally.

Council President Don Eddy and Councilman Jeffrey DeSalvo, each with close to 28 percent of votes cast, bested Democrats Mandy Ngo (23 percent) and Carol Loeffler (22), the clerk’s website showed late Tuesday night.