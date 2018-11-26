RED BANK: DETOUR PLANNED AT RR CROSSING

[UPDATE: New Jersey Transit has rescheduled the start of this project to Thursday, December 6]

Commuter alert: A portion of Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank is slated for closure beginning Monday for work on the North Jersey Coast Line railroad crossing.

The closure is limited to Shrewsbury Avenue between Monmouth Street and West Front Street. Both of those cross streets will remain open as traffic is detoured, said police Chief Darren McConnell.

The shutdown is expected to last 10 days, and motorists are asked to plan alternate routes, McConnell said.

(Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)