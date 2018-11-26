RED BANK: BRISK START TO HOLIDAY SEASON

red bank nj holiday express light-up concertred bank nj holiday express light-up concertBrisk weather in Red Bank once again made for an ideal Holiday Express start to the Christmas season Friday night.

With the Tim McLoone-led band working its musical magic for the 26th time, several thousand kids and kids-at-heart crowded a stretch of Broad Street, singing along and counting down to the light-up of downtown trees. 

Check out redbankgreen‘s photos below to see if you recognize any smiling faces underneath all those fun hats. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

red bank nj holiday express light-up concert

Posted on November 26, 2018 at 11:00 am, filed under Children, Entertainment, Featured, Music, red bank, Seasonal, Volunteering and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.