LINCROFT: CURCHIN ADDS TO TOURNEY TOTAL

Continuing one of the Greater Red Bank Green’s most unusual fundraising traditions, the Lincroft-based CPA firm Curchin Group raised another $17,500 for charity with its indoor golf tournament earlier this month.

With spaces between cubicles transformed into a nine-hole miniature golf course for the 13th annual Curchin Open, clients, sponsors and friends played a round while networking and snacking on refreshments at the November 7 event.

Each year, all proceeds from the open are donated to two local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipients are Red Bank-based Aslan Youth Ministries, which provides relationship-driven programs that impact and empower at-risk youth; and Ocean of Love, dedicated to helping Ocean County children with cancer and their families. Both charities designed their own holes for the mini-golf course.

They’ll split the$17,500 raised this month. Since its inception in 2006, the event has raised more than $190,000 for more than two dozen charities.

“The Curchin Open has seen tremendous turnout over the past 13 years, and we are proud to continue the tradition again this year,” said Curchin Group partner Peter Pfister. “We are very thankful for our sponsors and attendees who made this event such a success.”