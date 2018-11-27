SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of November 10 to November 16, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 11/12/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Forgery in the area of Newman Spring Road on 11/13/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) attempted to pass counterfeit bills. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Blades Run Drive in 11/13/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) posed as IRS and requested funds via gift cards. Damages totaling $12,000. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Diane Berking, 53 year old female of Eatontown was arrested on 11/10/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Ashley A. Watkins, female age 27 of Long Branch was arrested 11/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Parker Place by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Jasmir R. Lindsey-Horton, male age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 11/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Florelee Wan, female age 41 of Matawan was arrested on 11/11/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Patterson Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

