RED BANK: SPLASHES OF COLOR, SUN & RAIN
Mums outside the Robinson Ale House lent a vibrant splash of autumn color to Broad Street in Red Bank Wednesday.
Speaking of splashes, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for yet more rain Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But first, sunny and cool conditions are on tap for Thursday, and the sunshine is expected to return for the weekend and last into Monday, Veterans Day.
Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday
Rain, mainly after 1pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain before 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 43. Southeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Veterans Day
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.