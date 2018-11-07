FAIR HAVEN: POLICE ACTIVITY

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Fair Haven Police Department for the month of October, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

10/1- Bernard Higgins Jr., 37, Fair Haven was placed under arrest after an outstanding warrant was discovered for his arrest out of Long Branch. Subject was processed and turned over to Long Branch Police Department. Officer Patrick Anderson was the arresting Officer.

10/14- During the early morning hours three high end vehicle were stolen from Park Road, Princeton Road and Forrest Ave. As of this date two of the three have been recovered by Law Enforcement. DSgt. Stephen Schneider is leading the ongoing investigation.

10/23- Samantha Manfre, 19, Staten Island was placed under arrested as a passenger during a motor vehicle stop. Subject was found to be in possession of under 50 grams of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Subject was processed and released pending a Fair Haven Court appearance. Ptl. Michael Volker was the arresting Officer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.