RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of October, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: Two cars in the area of Mohawk Dr. were reported to be broken into on 10/01/18. Several items were taken from the vehicles but later recovered behind a bush nearby. The only item not recovered was a black Billabong wallet containing a NJ driver’s license. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/20/18 the owner of a gray Toyota Corolla reported that while parked on the ground level of a parking garage in the area of Globe Ct. the rear windshield had been shattered. The estimate damages are approximately $300.00. Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

ARRESTS

Ziyadah Perry, age 41 of Matawan was arrested on 10/02/18 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Ciara Williams, age 26 of Neptune was arrested on 10/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Peter Aldrich, age 43 of Hopewell was arrested on 10/05/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Lief Grimsgaard, age 24 of Perth Amboy was arrested on 10/06/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/06/18 in the area of Pearl St for Possession of a Weapon, Terroristic Threats, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Juan Rodriguez-Plata, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/06/18 in the area of S Pearl St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

John Jacobs, age 26 of Middletown was arrested on 10/09/18 in the area of W Front St for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Sulten Radoncic, age 35 of Manalapan was arrested on 10/10/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Lawrence DeSimone, age 56 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/10/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Amber Greene, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/10/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jonathan Jimenez-Melo, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/11/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Possession of Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Ryan Jacobs, age 22 of Fair Haven was arrested on 10/14/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Erik Valentine, age 35 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/14/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jeremy Perez, age 28 of Sea Bright was arrested on 10/14/18 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Edward Trost, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/14/18 in the area of Manor Dr for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Andrew Markoff, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/15/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Shirvanian, age 18 of West Long Branch was arrested on 10/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

James Doherty, age 50 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 10/20/18 in the area of W Front St for Theft by Det. James DePonte.

Douglas Hernandez-Monge, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/20/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Daniel Ramos, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/20/18 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Sean Kosloski, age 36 of Old Bridge was arrested on 10/21/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Sammie Davis, age 28 of Keansburg was arrested on 10/22/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Daniel Acker, age 34 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/23/18 in the area of Rt. 35 for Contempt of Court and Fugitive of Justice by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Kevin Masterson, age 46 of Bradly Beach was arrested on 10/23/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

James Tober, age 63 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/23/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Israel Garcia-Briones, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Joann Greene, age 65 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/25/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Shoplifting by Det. James DePonte.

Robert Lahey, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Quajanay White, age 18 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

David Scholl, age 66 of Toms River was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Marquise Taylor, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Russell Witman, age 53 of Pine Beach was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. George Travostino.

Arianna Reed, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/26/18 in the area of Globe Ct for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Brian Rydstrom, age 52 of Lebanon was arrested on 10/27/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Raymond Sanborn, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/28/18 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Christian Rebscher, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/28/18 in the area of Coopers Bridge for DWI by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Lamar Hicks, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing the Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Darren M McConnell.

Luchretia Jackson, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Eleazar Aguirre-Salazar, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/29/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.