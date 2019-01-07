The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of, 2018. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: Multiple tools were reported stolen from a garage that was broken into on 12/3/18 in the area of Madison Ave. The items stolen and approximately values are a Snap-On Impact Gun – $500.00, Black & Decker Sockets – $600.00, and an unknown make threader machine – $600.00. Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Theft: A black Michael Kors Wallet containing a credit card, social security card and a house key was taken from a table in a restaurant in the area of Monmouth St on 12/08/18.Video footage shows a Hispanic male wearing a black coat and black hat reach across the table removing the wallet. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: A black male approximately 5’8 wearing black pants, black jacket, and a white wave cap and black beanie was seen stealing a bike from the rear of a residence in the area of Shrewsbury Ave on 12/09/18. The bike is described as a mountain bike with green shocks and a white plastic bag covering the seat and is valued at $150.00. Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Theft: A package delivered by UPS in the area of E Bergen Pl was reported stolen on 12/15/18. The items in the package were worth $175.00. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

ARRESTS

Anthony Selby, age 27 of Freemansburg, PA was arrested on 12/02/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Christopher Arcos, age 22 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/02/18 in the area of Drummond Pl for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Anthony Evichin, age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 12/02/18 in the area of Drummond Pl for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Leonardo Arcos, age 35 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/02/18 in the area of Drummond Pl for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Susan Winston, age 40 of Neptune was arrested on 12/03/18 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Noel Gluck, age 52 of Matawan was arrested on 12/04/18 in the area of White St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Jeffrey D‘Agostino, age 32 of Leonardo was arrested on 12/05/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Saif Edeen Elfar, age 20 of Middletown was arrested on 12/06/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Hugo Mejia-Cruz, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/07/18 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Paulette Morris, age 46 of Neptune Twp was arrested on 12/07/18 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Ahmed Eltarrani, age 33, Homeless was arrested on 12/09/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Felicia Foster, age 25 of Manalapan was arrested on 12/10/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Brittany Pollack, age 25 of Hazlet was arrested on 12/11/18 in the area of Rt. 35 for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Luis Crespo, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/11/18 in the area of E. Sunset Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Shmuel Manor, age 59 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/11/18 in the area of Tower Hill Dr for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Nicholas Simmons, age 50 of Brielle was arrested on 12/13/18 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Carla Bonner, age 45 of Phoenix AZ was arrested on 12/14/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Ernesto Alto-Lopez, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/15/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Carl Carfello, age 31 of Montvale was arrested on 12/16/18 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kyle Dearani, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/17/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Angelica Soto-Pimentel, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/18/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Michael Rodrigues, age 25 of Branchburg was arrested on 12/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a weapon with Unlawful purpose by Det. John Camarca.

James Collins, age 47 of Neptune was arrested on 12/20/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Quinton Gierlatowicz, age 26 of Hoboken was arrested on 12/22/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sleo Luke Cahill.

John Campbell, age 57 of Brick was arrested on 12/22/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. George Travostino.

Madeline Rivera, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Victor Rosas-Garcia, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/27/18 in the area of Dr. James Parker Blvd for Hindering Apprehension and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

John Mandato, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 12/29/18 in the area of Water St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jordan Hamilton, age 19 of Middletown was arrested on 12/29/18 in the area of Water St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Gerald King, age 56 of Belford was arrested on 12/31/18 in the area of Catherine St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.