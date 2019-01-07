Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Forgery in the area of Broad Street on 12/31/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) attempted to obtain funds using fraudulent documents. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Theft of Services in the area of Newman Springs Road on 1/2/19. Victim reports unknown subject obtained services using fraudulent checks. Damages totaling $1,800.00. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Cheryl M. Waivada, female age 48 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/29/18 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Brian M. Collins, male age 33 of Roselle was arrested on 12/30/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Roger A. Sanchez-Ascuncion, male age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 1/3/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Ryan M. Lilore, male age 29 of Lanoka Harbor was arrested on 1/4/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Tristan J. Garrity, male age 22 of Sea Bright was arrested on 1/4/19 for Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.