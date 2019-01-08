RED BANK: TACOHOLICS TO GET THEIR FIX

Tacoholics plans to covert the storefront at 90 Broad Street to a 27-seat restaurant. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Another eatery that got its start as a food truck won a green light from the Red Bank planning board Monday night.

Tacoholics plans to open in the space last occupied by Sempre Cannoli at 90 Broad Street. But while the dessert business operated as a takeout service only, Tacholics plans to utilize much of the 2,100 square feet as a 27-seat restaurant, offering a menu of tacos and burritos that includes ingredients like coconut shrimp and fried avocado.

The change, and a parking shortfall, needed planning board approval. Meeting for the first time of 2019, the board gave a quick and unanimous endorsement.

The restaurant is the third brick-and-mortar operation arising out of a food truck started three years ago by Nick DeAngelo and two friends from Brick Township. He told redbankgreen he expects to open in about two months.

Tacoholics would be the third truck-based food business to set up non-mobile operations here, following Luigi’s Ice Cream, which opened in 2017 at 60 Broad Street, and Johnny’s Pork Roll & Coffee, which opened in November at 8A Monmouth Street.