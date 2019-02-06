RED BANK: KEEP THE COAT HANDY
It was a day for light coats or even t-shirts as the Greater Red Bank Green enjoyed a rare day of warmth and sunshine Tuesday, when temperatures peaked around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavier coats will be needed again Wednesday, though, when temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-40s. Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
Wednesday
A chance of rain after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. North wind around 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night
Periods of rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 39. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday
A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Saturday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.