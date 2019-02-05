The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of January, 2019. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Theft: A tip jar was reported stolen from a business in the area of Water St. on 01/04/19. The accused are described as a black male approximately 18 years old wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black and white lettering, dark colored pants and shoes and a white or Hispanic male wearing a white, red and black hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and shoes. Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Theft: Two black Wrought Iron Urns valued at $40.00 each were reported stolen from the front of a residence on 01/21/19 in the area of Pinckney Rd.

ARRESTS

Devin DiMartini, age 22 of Lincroft was arrested on 01/01/19 in the area of W Front St for Simple Assault by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Yvette Barnes, age 35 of Asbury Park was arrested on 01/03/19 in the area of Chestnut St for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Joseph Currier, age 37 of Keansburg was arrested on 01/04/19 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Darryl Edwards, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/04/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Delkeith Birch, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/04/19 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Algieron Pines, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/04/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jose Perez, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/05/19 in the area of River St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Bruce Zydel, age 50 of Rumson was arrested on 01/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Michele Anderocci, age 38 of Jackson was arrested on 01/06/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Vaughn Brown, age 44 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/07/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Det. Paul Perez.

Marco Castillo-Ramos, age 36 of Roselle Park was arrested on 01/07/19 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Dannel Wars, age 42 of Red Band was arrested on 01/08/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Sleo Luke Cahill.

James Brown, age 57 of Rumson was arrested on 01/08/19 in the area of Willow St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Dylan Murphy, age 20 of Middletown was arrested on 01/09/19 in the area of Water St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Macie Lesto, age 40 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/10/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of CDS and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Ryan Martin, age 30 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 01/10/19 in the area of E. Newman Springs Rd for Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Brooke Anderson, age 32 of Haskell was arrested on 01/11/19 in the area of N Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

William Rongo, age 54 Red Bank was arrested on 01/12/19 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Uriel Ruiz –Velez, age 18 of Lakewood was arrested on 01/12/19 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Joseph Perez, age 19 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 01/12/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Jaquel Accoo, age 23 of Wall was arrested on 01/13/19 in the area of W Bergen Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Charles Anderson, age 19 of Long Branch was arrested on 01/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Robbery, Theft, Possession of a Weapon, Possession of CDS, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing Heroin, and Distributing, Dispensing or Possessing within 50 grams by Ptl. Kristin Altimari. [See related story here.]

Noah Isenmann, age 19 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 01/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Robbery, Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari. [See related story here.]

Noah Mickens, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Garrett Falco. [See related story here.]

A Red Bank juvenile, age 17, was arrested on 01/14/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Garrett Falco. [See related story here.]

David Tyler, age 61 of Neptune was arrested on 01/14/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Sleo Piero Vescio.

Jorge Miranda-Lopez, age 44 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/16/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Uriel Garcia-Lopez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/16/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Roberto Diaz-Lopez, age 44 of Eatontown was arrested on 01/17/19 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Robert Frost, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Amber Greene, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/17/19 in the area of Bodman Pl for Criminal Trespass, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs and Paraphernalia, Operating while Suspended for DWI, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Rashon Martin, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/18/19 in the area of Clinton Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Dobson, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/18/19 in the area of Clinton Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Theodore Knowles, age 32 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 01/20/19 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Tampering with Evidence and Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Thelma Harrison, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/22/19 in the area of Chestnut St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Tristin Keck, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/23/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Thomas Lichty, age 55 of Syracuse, NY was arrested on 01/23/19 in the area of Waverly Pl for Theft by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Liam McCabe, age 24 of Rumson was arrested on 01/24/19 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Jason Freeman, age 39 of Keyport was arrested on 01/26/19 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Christopher Despo, age 39 of Oceanport was arrested on 01/26/19 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Thomas Armstrong, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 01/26/19 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Adam Lee, age 29 of Union Beach was arrested on 01/26/19 in the area of Wharf Ave for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Joseph Toccaceli, age 35 of Toms River was arrested on 01/28/19 in the area of Spring St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Alvin Jones, age 42 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 01/30/19 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Timothy Dugan, age 27 of Middletown was arrested on 01/31/19 in the area of Hwy 35 for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.