RED BANK: COPS CHARGE ROBBERS & VICTIMS

Red Bank cops arrested three men and a juvenile last month after two attempted to rob the other two at knifepoint, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 14, when police responded to a report of an altercation near the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and Bank Street.

Responding officers detained all four males involved, and found each to be in possession of knife, McConnell told redbankgreen.

Further investigation revealed that the incident began as a robbery, when Charles Anderson, 19, of Long Branch, and Noah Isenmann, 19, of Neptune, attempted to rob at knifepoint 18-year-old Noah Mickens and a juvenile, aged 17, both of Red Bank, McConnell said.

An altercation subsequently ensued and police were called by bystanders, he said.

Anderson and Isenmann were each charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Anderson was additionally charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park and possession of prescription legend drugs. The narcotics charges were the result of a search of his person conducted after Anderson’s arrest, McConnell said.

The intended victims of the robbery were also charged, each for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose due to the fact that they were armed with knives while engaged in the physical altercation, McConnell said.