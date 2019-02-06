Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 26 to February 1, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/25/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized property. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Vehicle Theft in the area of Regent Drive on 1/27/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $40,000.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Thomas L. Armstrong, male age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/26/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Sherrie L. Killingbach, female age 29 of Oceanport was arrested on 1/29/19 for Credit Card Fraud in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Margaret Donnelly, female age 51 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/29/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Michael D. Calabrese, male age 57 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 1/31/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.