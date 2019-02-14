RUMSON: INCOME & WEALTH RANKINGS SOAR

Rumson is now one of America’s top 20 wealthiest towns, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

In a ranking of average annual household income, the business news organization said the borough had an average of $303,542, and ranked 19th nationally, up from 38th in 2018.

That’s an 18.4-percent increase in average household income from the prior-year figure of $256,389.

The list, topped for the third straight year by Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton, California, (average income: $450,696), includes 18 New Jersey towns in the top 100, Bloomberg reported. Only one ranked higher than Rumson: Short Hills, with an average $367,491, or 6th highest nationally. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)