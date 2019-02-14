RED BANK: A SUPERLATIVE COUNCIL SESSION

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Red Bank Primary School students, reprising a recent performance at the borough Senior Citizens’ Center, regaled the audience at Wednesday night’s council meeting with four songs, including ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” from the Disney musical ‘Mary Poppins.’

Also at the meeting, the council honored two district teachers for their inclusion among the New Jersey Department of Education’s roster of Exemplary Educators of 2018. Kindergarten teacher Alyssa May and fourth-grade teacher Lara Wengiel were among only five teachers in Monmouth County to receive the award. (Video and photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)