Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Rumson Police Department for January, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

01/3/19 – Ryan Neff, 41, of Rumson was arrested by S/O Donald Morse for DUI, in the area of Rumson Road and Buttonwood Lane.

01/5/19 – Lawrence Adams, 63, of Rumson was arrested by Det. Cody Lovgren for Contempt of Court, in the area of East River Road and Park Avenue.

01/5/19 – Rachael Parker, 24, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court, in the area of East River Road and Park Avenue.

01/9/19 – Tammy Calabretta, 45, of West Long Branch was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court, in the area of Seven Bridges Road and Pirate’s Cove (Little Silver).

01/10/19 – John Forte, 41, of Rumson was arrested by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli for Contempt of Court, in the area of Buena Vista and Edgewood Road.

01/25/19 – Michele De Araujo, 35, of Newark was arrested by Ptl. Michael Berger for Contempt of Court. De Araujo was subsequently charged with 25 counts of Theft by Det. Cody Lovgren after an investigation revealed she was in possession of multiple pieces of mail from multiple Rumson residents.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.