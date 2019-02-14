Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of February 2 to February 8, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Corn Lane on 2/1/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $9,945.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Brady Road on 2/5/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) obtained account information to make purchases. Damages totaling $2,500.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue on 2/6/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $1,000.00. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

ARRESTS

Constantino Gonzalez, male age 22 of Hillsborough was arrested on 2/6/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Darnell C. Dechalus-Turpin, male age 25 was arrested on 2/8/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.