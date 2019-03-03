Ahead of a storm that’s expected to drop as much as seven inches of snow on the region by Monday morning, Red Bank officials issued an alert Sunday reminding residents to move their cars off all streets until after they’ve been plowed.

Under an ordinance amendment adopted last month, shoveling or blowing snow into the street is now also prohibited. In January, Business Administrator advocated for “zero tolerance” enforcement of the new law.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for the storm to begin as rain or snow late Sunday afternoon, with heaviest snowfall between 5 and 11 p.m. making driving hazardous. The snow will end before the Monday morning commute, but travel conditions may still be affected.

Check out the extended forecast below. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night

Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 1am, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 1am and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Monday

A chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.