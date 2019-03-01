RED BANK: TOWNHOMES PLANNED, AGAIN

An architect’s drawing of the townhomes proposed for Boat Club Court. (Rendering by Rotwein+Blake. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Fifteen years after approvals were granted for a Red Bank townhouse project that never got built, a third builder is taking a shot at a tucked-away plot overlooking the Navesink River.

The Boat Club Court site where Denholtz now wants to erect seven townhomes. The North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club is visible at lower left. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Denholtz Associates is scheduled to go before the borough zoning board next month seeking approvals for the construction of 10 two-bedroom townhomes on what’s now a gravel parking lot on Boat Club Court.

Dubbed Southbank at Navesink, the project’s legal address is 16 & 22 West Front Street. The downtown site looks north across the river over the roofs of the Monmouth Boat Club and the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club.

Denholtz’s plan calls for five one-story units topped by five two-story units, with 26 parking spots for tenants underneath the structure and eight more exposed, according to plans. Here are the floor plans: Denholtz.Southbank. Architec. 16&22 W. Front St. Z13066

Variances are needed for the absence of commercial uses on the first floor and for floor-area ratio, according to a filing by the developer.

The half-acre site has remained untouched even as two prior development plans won town approvals.

In 2004, a firm called Riverwalk Development was okayed for a six-story building consisting of 24 residential units and two parking levels.

The plan was amended three years later by KHov, a unit of Hovnanian Enterprises, calling for a four-story, 15-unit condominium project, but that, too, went unbuilt as a collapse in real estate market followed soon after.

In 2015, KHov entered into a deal to sell the property to Jetsun Enterprises, a startup that hoped to incorporate the site into a plan to redevelop the borough-owned tennis courts in Marine Park. But the effort fizzled.

At present, Denholtz doesn’t own the site, which actually consists of two lots, one of which is owned by a Hoboken-based limited liability corporation called 325 Adams LLC, and leased to KHOV under 99-year lease entered into in 2005, according to records on file with the Monmouth County Clerk.

The zoning board has slated the hearing for 6:30 p.m. on April 4.

But first, Denholtz officials are scheduled to appear at the planning board Monday night on their request to change the facade of the office building at 116-120 Chestnut Street, which is part of the massive office-residential-commercial project called the Rail now under construction alongside the Red Bank train station.