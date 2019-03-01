Roads on the Greater Red Bank Green could be a bit slippery Friday morning, when about an inch of snow was expected to fall by 10 a.m., a ccording to the National Weather Service.

The weekend brings off-and-on chances of rain and sleet, with little accumulation. Check out the extended forecast below. (NWS image. Click to enlarge.)

Friday

Snow likely before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a slight chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night

Rain likely before 4am, then rain and sleet likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday

Rain and sleet likely before 7am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Saturday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night

Rain before 1am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 35.